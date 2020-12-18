Driver detained in Harbor Gateway following pursuit across L.A. area

A pursuit driver was in custody following a chase across the Los Angeles area Thursday night.

Sky5 arrived above the chase shortly before 8:30 p.m., as the black sedan headed south on the 405 Freeway in West L.A.

At least three police vehicles with lights flashing were following closely behind the pursuit driver.

The car was making quick pace, appearing to speed as it weaved through sparse traffic on the southbound 405.

The driver merged onto the eastbound 105 Freeway at the interchange in the Hawthorne area before exiting the freeway at Vermont Avenue in South L.A.

The car then began weaving through residential streets in the Athens and Harbor Gateway neighborhoods.

In the area of Ainsworth Street and Laconia Boulevard, a group of about six pedestrians ran into the street toward the pursuit vehicle, causing the driver to stop. Multiple vehicles were also parked in the center turn lane in the area.

The pursuit driver exited his vehicle with his hands up and lay prone on the ground. He was taken into custody at about 8:45 p.m.

Authorities could not immediately confirm what the driver was originally wanted on suspicion of, and no further details were available.