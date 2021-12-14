Kidnapping suspect in custody after chase through South L.A.

LAPD took a kidnapping suspect into custody on Tuesday evening after a chase through the South Los Angeles area.

The pursuit began around 8:20 p.m. and continued through surface streets and freeways.

After dodging a police spike strip the suspect vehicle, a white SUV, stopped in a driveway in a dark alley on 95th Street.

Video from Sky5 showed the driver, who appeared to be a male, at one point get out of the car and pull out a child. They then got back in the car.

A short time after stopping, the driver was taken into custody and at least one child was seen being rescued from the SUV by officers.

