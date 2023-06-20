Authorities in Los Angeles County worked to apprehend the driver of a truck that was believed to have been stolen Tuesday afternoon.

The chase began in Wilmington, in L.A.’s Harbor region, around 5 p.m.

After driving through city streets and intersections, the suspect bailed from the truck and ran into a residential community around N. Neptune Avenue and W. Q Street, Sky5 footage showed.

As of 5:30 p.m., police had surrounded the neighborhood and were attempting to convince the suspect to surrender. It was unknown if he was armed.

