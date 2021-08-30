Pursuit ends with crash in East L.A., driver taken into custody

A pursuit of a fleeing driver that began in downtown Los Angeles ultimately ended with a crash in East L.A. Monday night.

Both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the South Pasadena Police Department chased the white truck. The driver went southbound on the 110 Freeway, then back northbound on the 110 and into South Pasadena.

The driver of the pickup truck then went back southbound on the 110 Freeway to the 5 Freeway then to the 60 Freeway.

Sky5 was above the chase just after 10:30 p.m. as the driver appeared to lose control several times, swerving and nearly hitting other vehicles.

The driver again lost control on a transition road on the 60 Freeway, trying to get on the southbound 710.

Then as the driver attempted to exit, he swerved through an off-ramp, crashed through a barrier, hit a pole and then a fence.

That’s when the pursuit came to an end with the crash next to a cemetery in the 1000 block of South Eastern Avenue.

The driver briefly tried to run, but then get on the floor in fetal position as authorities pointed their weapons at him. He was then taken into custody shortly before 11 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.