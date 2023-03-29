Four people were injured after a police pursuit ended with a two-car crash in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 9:12 p.m. when officers initiated the pursuit of a suspected reckless driver near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Witmer Street. The pursuit suspect, driving a 2007 Honda sedan, later crashed into at least one vehicle near the intersection of 9th Street and Hope Street.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large presence of first responders at the intersection, which had been cordoned off.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported four people to local hospitals in unknown conditions, LAFD said.

Police confirmed that arrests were made, though it’s unclear how many suspects were taken into custody.

A police pursuit of a suspected reckless driver ended with a two-car crash in downtown Los Angeles March 29, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities also said that animal services were called to assist with a small dog that was in one of the crashed vehicles. The condition of the dog is also unknown.

No police officers were injured during the incident.