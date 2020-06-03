Police pursue vehicle in South Los Angeles area

Police pursued a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday night.

Sky5 was overhead as the gray sedan tried to evade officers and turned onto 76th Street, westbound toward Baldwin Hills around 10:00 p.m. The vehicle then headed northbound on Crenshaw Boulevard.

At least three police cars were following the vehicle, as it headed toward Slauson Avenue at 10:07 p.m.

Police conducted a PIT maneuver at 10:09 p.m. near the intersection of West Slauson Avenue and South Crenshaw Boulevard. The driver then exited the vehicle with arms up in the air.

Minutes later, the driver began to run away from police. Police caught the person and appeared to arrest him around 10:15 p.m.