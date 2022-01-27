Police recover 70 pounds of meth, weapons in Westminster traffic stop

About 70 pounds of methamphetamine was seized in a Jan. 25, 2022, traffic stop, according to the Westminster Police Department. (WPD)

The Westminster Police Department seized 70 pounds of methamphetamine and two guns in a Tuesday evening traffic stop.

When police first pulled over the driver at about 8:15 p.m., they saw him throw a duffel bag out of the car, police said in a news release.

“The duffle bag contained approximately 40 lbs. of methamphetamine,” the release added.

With the assistance of a police dog named Pako, officers detected “the scent of drugs” in the car.

“Later in the investigation, an additional amount of approximately 30 lbs. of methamphetamine was discovered, along with a non-serialized [assault-style rifle and] pistol,” the release said.

Police also found magazines for the so-called “ghost guns,” photos of the seized drugs and weapons show.

“This is an outstanding example of the excellent work of our patrol division and in particular, our police K9, Pako. Pako’s ‘nose knows’ and we are grateful for the support we have from our City Council and community for the continued success of our Canine Program. Pako and Dragon [our other K9] play a vital role in keeping our community safe as well as our officers,” Deputy Chief Cameron Knauerhaze said in the release.

The identify of the man who was arrested and the location of the traffic stop are not being released “due to the pending investigation,” police said.