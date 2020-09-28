Police release bodycam video following in-custody death of burglary suspect in Arleta

Los Angeles police released video Monday of an in-custody death that occurred during the August arrest of a burglary suspect in Arleta.

Officers responded to a call in the 13500 block of Wingo Street on Aug. 14 at about 6 p.m., according to a news release from the Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Daniel Rivera of Los Angeles, allegedly removed a window screen from one residence and entered the garage of another.

Witnesses told police they observed Rivera trespassing on their property and apparently talking to himself.

An LAPD air unit followed Rivera to the 13400 block of Wingo Street, where he scaled a chain-link fence and dropped down into a reservoir.

Body camera footage released by the Police Department showed Rivera lying motionless in the reservoir, prompting officers to also climb the fence and go down after him.

A struggle ensued when officers went to handcuff Rivera.

Stun guns were deployed as officers attempted to subdue Rivera, the Police Department stated.

Once handcuffed, Rivera stopped struggling and again became motionless.

The officers can be heard in video talking to Rivera, who appeared to be losing consciousness, as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Rivera went into cardiac arrest shortly after paramedics began treating him, the news release stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene several minutes later.

A cause of death was not announced in the news release.

No officers were injured in the incident.