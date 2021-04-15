Police release bodycam video of officers fatally shooting woman outside Long Beach home where man was also found dead

A still from bodycam video released by Long Beach police shows a moment leading up to the fatal shooting of a woman on April 2, 2021.

Police on Thursday released bodycam video and 911 audio of the moments leading up to officers fatally shooting a woman armed with a rifle outside a Long Beach home where a man was also found dead.

The ordeal began about 5:15 a.m. April 2 in the 2800 block of Golden Avenue, when police responded to a call about a man who may have suffered a heart attack and a woman who was suicidal.

In a nearly 10-minute edited video released by Long Beach police, 911 audio reveals police responded to the scene and spoke to the woman’s friend. The friend reported that the woman’s boyfriend was possibly dead and that she was “very emotional” inside a vehicle.

Later, bodycam video shows two officers went inside the home with a neighbor who told them he had seen blood in the bathroom.

The woman, later identified as 38-year-old Lauren Archibeque, can be heard crying in the background.

A one point, the officers passed the bathroom where they saw a “bathtub that appeared to be full of bloody water,” the video explained.

The officers slowly approached Archibeque, asking her if she had any weapons and saying they don’t want to hurt her.

One of the officers eventually saw that Archibeque was armed with a gun, and the two quickly got out of the home, the video showed.

“She has a gun, bro,” one of the officers can be heard saying.

Archibeque, however, is not seen in the edited video.

Shortly after the officers got out of the home, Archibeque came out to the doorway holding the rifle, police said.

Officers then yelled at her to put the gun down and leave it on the ground, the video showed.

Archibeque can be heard in the video saying she wants to die.

Police said Archibeque stood in the doorway of the home for about four minutes before she went back inside.

A rifle recovered from the scene of a fatal police shooting is shown in a photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on April 2, 2021.

Officers devised a plan to peacefully resolve the situation while also giving the woman commands, police said.

“Given the report of a possible male victim in the home, officers were preparing for a possible hostage situation or victim rescue,” police explained in the edited video.

About 17 minutes later, Archibeque came back outside holding the rifle, police said. One of the officers can be heard saying that the rifle was pointed “right at them.”

That’s when three officers discharged their weapons and at least five shots are heard in the video.

Though the edited video showed different angles of the shooting, it is obstructed by officers’ vehicles and other items in front of the house.

Police said Archibeque then fell on top of the rifle. Officers approached her using a tactical blanket for safety and removed her from the area for medical treatment, but she died at the scene.

Police eventually went back inside the house and found a 49-year-old man on a bedroom floor with a serious laceration on his neck. He was also declared dead at the scene, but the circumstances behind his death are still unknown.

Police did not release any additional details about the bizarre incident.