The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday.
Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.
The LAPD released a photo of the suspected shooter, shown below, and asked anyone with information to contact police.
To provide a tip to police, call Detective Riojas at 213-996-4149 or Detective Manriquez at 213-996-4180.
During non-business hours or on weekends, call 811-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).
To report information anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.