Winfield Lee and Javier Mejia are shown in this photo provided by the LAPD on Sept. 14, 2022.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday.

Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.

The LAPD released a photo of the suspected shooter, shown below, and asked anyone with information to contact police.

To provide a tip to police, call Detective Riojas at 213-996-4149 or Detective Manriquez at 213-996-4180.

The Los Angeles Police Department released this photo of the suspected shooter in a double murder on Sept. 11, 2022.

During non-business hours or on weekends, call 811-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To report information anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.