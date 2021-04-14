Police release photo of car believed to be involved in double fatal shooting at Pasadena park

A vehicle involved in a December 2020 double homicide is seen in a photo provided by the Pasadena Police Department on April 14, 2021.

Police have released a photo of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a December shooting that left two men dead and another injured in a Pasadena park.

The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Dec. 1 in the 300 block of Parke Street. Responding Pasadena Police Department officers found three shooting victims near a soccer field in the northeast area of Villa Parke.

One victim, 51-year-old Cristino Medellin Avila, died at the scene, while a second, 40-year-old Aaron Flores, died after being taken to a hospital. The third man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Detectives determined the victims were sitting on a park bench when at least one person approached and opened fire. The shooter then fled in a car, possibly a dark-colored sedan.

Related Content 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pasadena park

Since then, officials have obtained a description of one of the people involved in the shooting and two of the vehicles believed to have fled the scene.

One of the people believed to be involved is described as a Black male in his late teens to early 20s, who is tall and thin and was wearing black clothing.

One of the vehicles believed to be involved is described as a newer-model, white Mercedes-Benz with black rims.

On Wednesday, police release a photo of a second vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. It’s described as a black or blue 2010 Nissan Altima with faded paint and a paper “Penske” license plate.

Authorities, however, did not release any additional details about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the police at 626-744-4241 or homicide investigators at 626-744-4511.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Pasadena on Dec. 1, 2020. (KTLA)