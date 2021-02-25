Police release photos of 3 men sought in deadly South L.A. hit-and-run

Los Angeles police released these images Feb. 25, 2021, that investigators say show three men leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2021.

Police released bystander photos Thursday showing three men allegedly leaving the scene where the pickup they were in struck and killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles the day before.

The collision occurred at about noon Wednesday in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood. The truck ran a red light while headed west on 88th Place, causing it to hit another car that was going north on Main Street, according to the L.A. Police Department.

Investigators say the truck was speeding at the time, and the force of the impact propelled it into a pedestrian crossing 88th Place in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Authorities did not release his identity Thursday, pending the notification of his next of kin.

Video from the scene showed the pickup, which appeared to be an older model Ford Ranger, and the Toyota Camry it struck with smashed up front ends. A Nissan Sentra parked on the curb west of the intersection, near where the pedestrian was struck, had damage to its back end.

The individuals in the Camry were not injured, Capt. Aaron Ponce said at the scene Wednesday.

The occupants of the truck, meanwhile, abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene, according to LAPD.

Police are looking to arrest the driver, and want to track down the passengers as witnesses, Ponce said.

LAPD described the driver as a Latino man wearing a green “Los Angeles” shirt and gray shorts.

One passenger was a Latino man wearing an orange shirt and black pants with white stripes down the sides, while the other was a Latino man in a green vest, gray shirt and black pants.

As with any hit-and-run that results in serious injury or death in L.A., a $50,000 reward is tied to information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can contact detectives Daniel Ramirez or Ryan Moreno at 323-421-2500, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.