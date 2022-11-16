LAPD released images of a man wanted in an October shooting on Nov. 16, 2022.

Police on Wednesday released images and video showing a man wanted for a shooting outside a meat market in South Los Angeles that left one person dead and two others wounded last month.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, just east of Royalty Market, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The assailant allegedly shot the victims as they were outside their vehicles at a birthday party.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found two wounded men in the road and a third wounded man, possibly an employee of the market, inside the business.

One of the men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive when he was transported to the hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead upon his arrival to the hospital, LAPD said.

His identity has not been released.

The suspect then drove east on 62nd Street in the victim’s black 2007 Mercedes Benz. The car was later found abandoned on the northbound 110 Freeway at Exposition Boulevard, police said.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video nearby, was described as being 18 to 22 years old. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident or the assailant is asked to contact central bureau homicide detectives Riojas at 213-996-4149 or Manriquez at 213-996-4180.