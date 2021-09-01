LAPD releases sketch of man who broke into UCLA student’s Westwood home, sexually assaulted her while she slept

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday released a sketch of a man they say broke into a UCLA student’s apartment and sexually assaulted her as she slept.

The incident occurred about 4 a.m. Aug. 27 at an apartment along the 11000 block of Strathmore Drive in Westwood.

The man entered a bedroom where the victim was sleeping and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim woke up and confronted the man, who then ran away and drove off in a vehicle described as a late model, gray Ford Fusion sedan.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on Veteran Avenue near Levering Avenue, police said.

Authorities released a sketch and surveillance image of the assailant, as well as a surveillance photo of the fleeing vehicle.

The man was previously described as being white, 25 to 30 years old, with brown hair and short facial hair.

He is believed to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a medium to heavy build, police said.

LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow called the assailant “dangerous” and a “predator.”

He asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 213-473-0447. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.