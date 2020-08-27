Police release surveillance image of truck sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in Westlake

Los Angeles Police released this image of a white truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Westlake neighborhood.

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

The driver was traveling eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard near Alvarado Street when the victim was struck as she crossed the street about 4:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Detective Juan Campos said.

The victim, described as a 35 to 40-year-old woman, died as a result of the crash, Campos said. Her identity has not been released but she is believed to have been homeless.

Campos said the vehicle may have had a green light as it was going through the intersection but the driver did not stop after hitting the woman and instead continued eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored pickup truck, possibly a 2001 GMC or Chevy, with and extra cab and a stripe on the side.

There will likely be damage to the bumper and front hood of the truck, which not only struck the victim but also a shopping cart she was pushing, Campos said.

No description of the driver was available.

Surveillance footage located at a nearby business was posted on social media by the police department in an attempt to identify the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.