A surveillance photo provided by LAPD on Dec. 16, 2022 shows a Tesla involved in a hit-and-run crash the month before.

Police on Friday released surveillance video and images of a Tesla involved in a downtown Los Angeles hit-and-run crash in their ongoing search for the driver.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 11.

A white Tesla X struck a pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco Street, police said.

The driver did not stop to help the victim or identify him or herself.

The pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, obtained a partial California license plate number of 8WF023 or 8WFO23.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the identity and arrest of the hit-and-run driver.