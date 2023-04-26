LAPD on April 26, 2023 released a surveillance still of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Highland Park the previous month.

Police on Wednesday released new surveillance video of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Highland Park last month amid the ongoing search for the driver.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. March 17 in the 5600 block of Aldama Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a 65-year-old woman, was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe described as possibly being blue.

The speeding driver did not stop to help the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told KTLA at the time that the victim lived on the street and went on daily walks.

Video released Wednesday shows a black SUV speeding down the street. The crash is not seen on camera, but it is heard.

Police also released several surveillance images of the involved vehicle from different angles in hopes of generating leads.

No new information about the incident was released.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call Detective Daniel Ramirez or Officer Poss 213-833-3713, or email them at 39299@lapd.online or 36186@lapd.online.