Police release video in search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured 76-year-old woman in Westlake

Police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the driver who they say critically injured a 76-year-old great-grandmother in a hit-and-run crash in Westlake Monday.

Kuen Ham was crossing Miramar Street when a Toyota sedan, turning left from Union Avenue, struck her just before 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The force of the collision knocked Ham onto the street, from when the car dragged her about 15 feet before she was dislodged, according to police.

Paramedics transported Ham to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted to intensive care with life-threatening injuries, LAPD said.

The Toyota’s driver allegedly left without offering aid to Ham or identifying him- or herself.

The vehicle involved appears to be a tan, four-door Toyota Corolla from 2000 to 2010, investigators said.

The surveillance footage released Monday night shows the car driving in the area.

As with any hit-and-run causing injury in the city, a reward of up to $25,000 is tied to tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or 31480@lapd.online, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.