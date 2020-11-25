Police release video in search for motorcycle, car involved in deadly South L.A. hit-and-run

Police released surveillance video in their hunt for a pair of vehicles that struck a man in South Los Angeles earlier this week, killing him.

The sequence of collisions occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Florence neighborhood, while the victim was crossing Central Avenue at 78th Street, the L.A. Police Department said in a news release.

A motorcycle headed north on Central Avenue was the first to hit the pedestrian, surveillance footage police released of the crash shows.

The motorcyclist is seen knocked off his bike by the impact of the crash, but he apparently fled the scene while the victim lie hurt in the street. A second approaching vehicle on northbound Central is then seen plowing into the pedestrian as he lie on the ground.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities were not identifying the victim, pending the notification of his next of kin.

Both vehicles continued north without stopping to render aid or identify themselves, officials said.

LAPD describes the motorcycle as a dark-colored sport bike with a male rider.

The second vehicle involved is a white sedan, and no information was available about the driver, police said.

Anyone with any information can to contact Detective Moreno or Detective Gonzales at 323-421-2500, or call the South Traffic Division at 323-421-2577 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.