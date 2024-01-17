The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian who was hit by multiple vehicles, none of which stopped to provide help.

It all took place on Jan. 12 in Pacoima, and video released by the Police Department Wednesday sheds new light on the man’s final moments.

The unidentified pedestrian was attempting to cross San Fernando Road, just south of Montague Street, when he was hit by a white pickup truck equipped with utility racks that was traveling northbound.

The man was injured but alive and as he attempted to get back to his feet he was struck again by another northbound vehicle.

The LAPD has released security footage that shows multiple vehicles flee the scene after striking a pedestrian in Pacoima on Jan. 12, 2024. The unidentified pedestrian died at the scene. (Los Angeles Police Department)

That vehicle, believed to be a light-colored full-size SUV, hit the man a second time, the impact of the collision sending him into the opposite lane where he was struck a third time by a dark-colored mid-size SUV traveling south.

None of the three vehicles who hit the man stopped to provide help, and the video released by police showed that at least two other vehicles appeared to slow down as they approached the critically wounded man in the roadway before driving off.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. His name has not yet been released and he’s been identified only as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Police released security footage from a nearby building that shows the three collisions and the multiple vehicles involved.

The video has been uploaded online and police are asking for the public’s help if they recognized any of the vehicles shown.

While the worst of the collisions is blurred, the video may still be considered difficult to watch.

To view the video, click here.

Anyone with information about this deadly collision is urged to contact LAPD Valley Traffic Division Officer Sison at 818-644-8022 or Officer Freeman at 818-644-8115. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.