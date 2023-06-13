Los Angeles police have released surveillance video with the aim of catching a hit-and-run driver who plowed into a pedestrian last weekend.

The crash happened at the intersection of Central Avenue and Vernon Avenue at 6 a.m. on Saturday, according to LAPD.

Video from two different angles shows the male victim jogging through the intersection in a marked crosswalk when the driver of a dark-colored sedan runs through the red light and hits him, sending him tumbling into the air and onto the asphalt.

Police say the victim had a “Walk” signal.

Surveillance video shows the male victim jogging through the intersection in a marked crosswalk when a driver in a dark-colored sedan runs through the red light and hits him. June 10, 2023. (LAPD)

The driver didn’t stop.

“The pedestrian had emergency surgery for his severe injuries, was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit, and is in critical condition,” LAPD said in a statement.

Police say the vehicle will likely have front-end, hood, and possibly windshield damage. They did not release a possible make or model.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713, or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available through L.A.’s Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.