Los Angeles police have released surveillance video with the aim of catching a hit-and-run driver who plowed into a pedestrian last weekend.
The crash happened at the intersection of Central Avenue and Vernon Avenue at 6 a.m. on Saturday, according to LAPD.
Video from two different angles shows the male victim jogging through the intersection in a marked crosswalk when the driver of a dark-colored sedan runs through the red light and hits him, sending him tumbling into the air and onto the asphalt.
Police say the victim had a “Walk” signal.
The driver didn’t stop.
“The pedestrian had emergency surgery for his severe injuries, was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit, and is in critical condition,” LAPD said in a statement.
Police say the vehicle will likely have front-end, hood, and possibly windshield damage. They did not release a possible make or model.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713, or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available through L.A.’s Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.