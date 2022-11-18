Police on Friday released new video of a shooting that left two brothers dead earlier this month as the search for the suspect, their cousin, continues.

The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3400 block of Sentous Avenue.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital, where he also died.

The victims were later identified as brothers 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and 19-year-old Majorian Foust, of Victorville.

The video shows the suspect, Michael Mariano Jr., open fire in a car port before running away.

Michael Mariano Jr. is seen in a wanted poster released by the West Covina Police Department on Nov. 18, 2022. (KTLA)

A fourth person described as a victim is also seen in the video.

Investigators do not know what led up to the shooting, but are asking for the public’s help to find Mariano.

“It certainly appears like it was an ambush, and premeditated,” West Covina police Lt. Travis Tibbetts said.

Mariano lives at the complex where the shooting occurred, but is also known to the San Bernardino and Riverside areas, investigators said.

He is being described as being armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8688.