Photos posted to Instagram showed the dog before and after the rescue. Oct. 2022 (Redondo Beach Police)

Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know.

The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.

“Our Municipal Services Officers were able to scale the rocks and rescue the dog from this dangerous situation!,” Redondo Beach Police posted on Instagram.

Photos show the dog was a little rattled and wet, possibly from a dip in the ocean.

Police did not say what happened to the husky afterward. However, one Instagram user believes it may have been reunited with its owner.