Dozens of cars took over an intersection in Anaheim until police arrived to break up the scene Thursday morning.

The incident took place on South Douglass Road outside of the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) around 1 a.m.

Video showed a crowd gathered in the street as cars were doing spinouts.

A passenger could even be seen sitting outside the window of a vehicle as it skidded around the intersection.

Police arrived a short time later to break up the event.

It was unclear if anyone was cited or arrested.