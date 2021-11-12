Man detained after threat made against Anaheim hospital

Police converged at Anaheim Global Medical Center after a threat was called in on Nov. 12, 2021. (KTLA)

A man has been detained after a threat was made against an Anaheim hospital Friday morning.

The man was taken into custody in Garden Grove, police said.

The incident unfolded after a man called the KTLA newsroom about 10:15 a.m. indicating he was on his way to Anaheim Global Medical Center with a gun.

KTLA alerted authorities, who then responded to the scene.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed several police units outside the hospital, but the hospital remained opened.

About 11:45 a.m., police converged on a shopping center in Garden Grove, where a man was seen handcuffed and sitting near a Target. It is unclear how authorities determined he was the man who allegedly made the threatening phone call. It is also unknown whether the man was armed.

No further details about the incident have been released. It is unclear whether the man called any other location.

Check back for updates on this developing story.