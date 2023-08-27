Police respond to activity at the Del Amo Fashion Mall in Torrance on Aug. 27, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A brawl among a group of juveniles at the Del Amo Fashion Center prompted a large police response in Torrance Sunday afternoon.

Calls reporting the incident in the 3500 block of West Carson Street began coming into the station around 4 p.m., Torrance Police Department Sgt. Salary said.

Officers responded to the scene and found there was a fight among a group of juveniles.

One witness confirmed that there was a firearm discharged, however, no gunshot victims were located, Salary said.

Video provided by the Citizen app showed a crowd of people and officers outside the mall.

The Torrance Police Department initially indicated there was some sort of flash mob at the mall. Further investigation by police determined that it was a brawl.

The surrounding businesses did not need to be evacuated and the juveniles were eventually escorted off of the premises, Salary said.

There was no word on whether any arrests were made.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.