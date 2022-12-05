Police responding to a shooting report in an Azusa neighborhood Monday discovered three badly damaged vehicles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the incident in the 17700 block of East Newburgh Street in the Azusa area, aerial video from Sky 5 showed.

Two cars and a pickup truck were found at the location, but it was unclear how they collided or how they may have been involved in the shooting.

There was no immediate word on any injuries sustained in the shooting or the crash.

