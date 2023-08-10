Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a mansion in Hollywood Hills West on Thursday after receiving calls of an “unknown trouble,” authorities announced.

While police did not say exactly what time the call came in, officers responded to 1754 Sunset Plaza Drive after receiving reports of a woman heard screaming and multiple suspects seen leaving the residence. They then called for backup, LAPD Officer Im told KTLA.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a heavy police presence at the residence, along with personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department. A white vehicle could be seen parked on the top level of the residence, while two floors below what appeared to be a mattress and other items were piled up on a balcony.

A large police presence was seen at a mansion in Hollywood Hills West after LAPD received reports of a woman screaming on Aug. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

It’s not the first time police have responded to this Hollywood Hills West home.

In Jan. 2022, a 41-year-old man barricaded himself inside the home with a dog after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a person. The man was only taken into custody after an hours-long standoff involving SWAT officers. It was believed that the man had been squatting in the vacant home, police said at the time.

It is unclear whether the home is still vacant or if Thursday’s “unknown trouble” call was related to squatters. LAPD did not release any additional details.