Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood that left at least one person injured Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was first reported around 2:15 p.m. on the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police initially responded for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and found one man who was suffering from undisclosed injuries. That man was conscious and breathing, police said, but his exact injuries are unclear.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but it’s unclear if the man was transported to the hospital.

One person was in police custody Saturday evening, although police did not specify what that person’s connection was to the shooting.

Police say there are multiple crime scenes throughout the area and people are urged to stay away as the investigation gets underway.

