Police respond to shooting on Redondo Beach Pier

Authorities respond to investigate a shooting on the Redondo Beach Pier on Aug. 25, 2021. (KTLA)

Authorities are responding to a shooting on the Redondo Beach Pier Wednesday night.

The public was asked to avoid the area in a public safety alert sent shortly before 9:30 p.m.

“If you are at a restaurant or business on the pier – or know someone who is on the pier, please stay inside until further notice,” the city alert stated.

Police had yet to release details on the shooting, but the Los Angeles Times reported two people were shot and a suspect was in custody.

Aerial video showed officers investigating in a rocky area along the beach around 9:45 p.m. A SWAT team was setting off smoke as they appeared to search the area.

No further details were immediately available.

