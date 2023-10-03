Police responded to a bomb threat made against a charter school in the University Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The threat made via telephone against New Designs Charter School was received at about 8:17 a.m. Tuesday, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to KTLA.

Officers were sent to the school, located at 2303 S. Figueroa Way, to determine if the threat was credible.

LAPD officials cleared the scene by 10 a.m. and declared that there was no credible threat.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.