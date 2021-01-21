Police responding to domestic violence call find husband dead, woman injured in Santa Ana

An investigation is underway after police responding to a domestic violence call found a husband dead and a wife injured in Santa Ana on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers were initially called out to the home in the 1000 block of West Bishop Street around 9:30 a.m. following a report of a domestic violence incident, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

They arrived and found a woman injured in the front or near the front of the house. Officers then located a deceased man inside the residence.

Police did not say how the man died or the woman received her injuries. They have not identified the couple, who are described as husband and wife.

A neighbor told KTLA she saw the bloodied woman come out of the home when the ambulance arrived at the scene.

“She had blood all over her hands and one of her legs, I believe,” the neighbor said.

The woman is hospitalized but expected to survive, according to police. Investigators are waiting to interview her in the hospital to get more details about the incident.

“We’re unsure of what relation she played in the incident and that’s still under investigation,” Officer Sonia Rojo said.

Police said they were not looking for anyone in connection with the incident. No further details have been released.