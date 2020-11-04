Police: Riot gear stolen from National Guard Armory in Ontario

The National Guard Armory in Ontario is seen in an Google Maps street view photo.

An investigation is underway after riot gear was stolen from the National Guard Armory in Ontario, officials said Tuesday.

The Ontario Police Department was notified about the burglary after 4 p.m., when the National Guard told police that their chain link fence was cut through, Officer Eliseo Guerrero of the department told KTLA.

Property was taken from a storage container at the army base, officials said.

Riot gear, including shin guards, riot shields, batons, face shields and a megaphone were taken, Guerrero said. But no firearms or ammunition were stolen.

Authorities were unsure when the burglary actually occurred but police found our about the incident Tuesday, on Election Day.

No information on possible suspects were available Tuesday afternoon.