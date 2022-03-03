Police say man who took Brea officer’s gun, taser should have tougher sentence

Officers from across Orange County packed a courtroom Thursday, hoping to send a powerful message that violence and attacks against police will not be tolerated. This stems from an incident in early February after a traffic stop led to a chase, with a suspect grabbing an officer’s gun.

Gilbert Villalba, 31, is facing several charges including battery on an officer. But police say he should not even be on the streets and argued that an 18 month plea deal is injustice at best.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on March 3, 2022.