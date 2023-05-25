Carlos Ramirez, 13, in a photo from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in South Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The missing teen, Carlos Ramirez, was last seen while at school near the 600 block of East 115th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ramirez is described as a Hispanic male with short black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build.

He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Carlos Ramirez, 13, in a photo from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone who may have seen Ramirez or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call LAPD’s Southeast Area Police Station at 213-972-7828.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.