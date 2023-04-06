Police are searching for a critically missing teen who disappeared in Orange County on Thursday.

The teenager was identified as Iesha Marquardt, 14, by the Tustin Police Department.

She was last spotted in the area of Red Hill Avenue and San Juan Street, police said.

She is described as a Hispanic female who was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, a white T-shirt with a graphic saying “I’m with stupid,” and black Crocs shoes.

Missing teen Iesha Marquardt, 14, in a photo from the Tustin Police Department.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-The victim of a crime or foul play.

-A person in critical need of medical attention.

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.

Anyone with information on the missing girl’s whereabouts is asked to call Tustin Police at 714-573-3225.