Alexus Gonzalez and Sebastian Sanchez in photos from the Fontana Police Department.

Police are searching for a missing toddler abducted out of Fontana on Thursday.

Fontana Police have identified the suspect as Alexus Gonzalez, 24, and the missing boy as Sebastian Sanchez, 5. Gonzalez is the missing child’s mother, police said.

According to officers, an unknown person entered a home on the 15700 block of Paine Street between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Once inside the residence, the unidentified person kidnapped Sanchez. The boy was last seen wearing a red Marvel Avengers shirt and beige cargo shorts.

Gonzalez also has a warrant from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit on unrelated charges for kidnapping her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Mateo, three weeks earlier.

“Detectives have been following up on several leads but have no suspects at this time,” authorities said.

Details remain limited, but officials said, so far, the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Anyone who may have spotted the missing child, or his mother or may have information on the case is asked to call Fontana Police at 909-350-7700.