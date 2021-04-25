Police search for attackers after father, teenage son stabbed in Placentia apartment

A father and his teenage son were stabbed in their Placentia apartment after two men allegedly broke in early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 3:37 a.m. at an apartment at 140 W. Orangethorpe Ave., where officers discovered that a 34-year-old father and his 14-year-old son had been stabbed, the Placentia Police Department said in a news release.

Both victims were transported to a local trauma center for treatment, and officials say the two are expected to survive.

The attackers, described as two men in their 30s, allegedly gained access to the apartment by breaking the front window, which led to the living room.

Once inside, the suspects then attacked the father, who was in the living room at the time, authorities said.

The son then tried to intervene but was stabbed by one of the suspects, according to police.

Placentia police said the incident appeared to be a targeted attack against the father and there were no public safety concerns.

Anyone with information related to this stabbing incident is urged to call Placentia police detectives at 714-993-8146, or by emailing jjones@placentia.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS, or by visiting http://occrimestoppers.org.