Police search for barricaded suspect in Inglewood store following brief pursuit

Authorities are searching for a suspect who ran inside a store at a shopping plaza in Inglewood following a brief pursuit that started in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening, officials said.

Police received a call just after 4:30 p.m. about an officer needing help in the area of Figueroa Street and Manchester in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, according to Officer William Cooper with the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, an “officer-involved” shooting took place and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, Cooper said. It’s unclear if anyone was struck by the gunfire.

A brief pursuit ensued, ending roughly five miles away at a shopping center near Crenshaw Boulevard and West imperial Highway in Inglewood, according to LAPD.

The suspect then left the vehicle, ran into one of the stores and a barricade situation occurred, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was armed or if any store employees or customers were inside the location.

