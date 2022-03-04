Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area

A man was killed in a hit-and-run in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area Friday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver who failed to stop and help.

At about 1:30 a.m., a driver headed north on La Cienega Boulevard hit a man who was in the crosswalk at Obama Boulevard, police said in a news release.

Police said detectives are investigating how the man, who was “lying down in the roadway in the north crosswalk,” ended up in the street, as well as how many vehicles may have struck the man.

The man, whose identity won’t be released until his family is notified, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Officer Chavarria or Detective Moreno at 323-421-2500 during normal business hours. On nights and weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).