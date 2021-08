Investigators are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run crash that struck and killed a woman in Norwalk Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., deputies found a 75-year-old woman on the ground unresponsive near the intersection of Pioneer and Firestone boulevards.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the driver or the vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.