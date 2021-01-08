Police search for driver involved in deadly Koreatown hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a man crossing a street in the Koreatown neighborhood Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. as the victim was walking on Beverly Boulevard just east of Normandie Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

The victim was described as a Latino man, possibly in his 20s.

Investigators say the man was likely crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck and killed.

The driver fled the scene following the crash, police said.

No description of the driver’s vehicle was immediately available.

Authorities are searching the area for evidence and possible surveillance footage.