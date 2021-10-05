Police search for driver, passenger of Range Rover that fled fatal North Hills hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver and passenger in a fatal hit-and-run crash in North Hills that killed another driver early Tuesday.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. when a black 2016 Range Rover was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Hayvenhurst Avenue, ran a red light and collided with a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Nordhoff Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The Range Rover then crashed into a gray Honda Civic and white Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound Nordhoff Street.

According to the LAPD, the force of the multivehicle collision caused the Range Rover to continue in a northwest direction north of Nordhoff Street before coming to a rest in the middle of the street.

Images captured from surveillance video shows two male suspects exiting the black Range Rover moments after the crash and walking away without stopping to help the victims in the other cars or identify themselves as required by law.

The driver of the gray Honda, who was described as a 56-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Her male passenger was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the white Toyota Camry was treated at the scene.

The driver of the white Toyota Tacoma did not sustain any visible injuries from the crash, police said.

The driver of the Range Rover is described as a male, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160-170 pounds. He was seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a white cap.

The passenger of the Range Rover is described as a male, between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing 190-200 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark track jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who may have witnesses the crash or who has information about it is asked to call Valley Traffic Division Officer Garcia at 818-644-8117.

