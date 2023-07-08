A search is underway for a gunman suspected in a series of rifle shootings targeting East Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

Los Angeles police are investigating whether the three reported shootings are linked to the same suspect.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 20s-30s driving a gray or blue-colored four-door sedan.

One shooting took place at the intersection of 1st and Cummings Streets around 7:20 a.m. According to police, a masked man armed with a rifle began firing shots before fleeing the scene in his car.

An hour earlier, a male victim in his 30s was shot and left critically injured while he was walking near Mission Road and Zonal Avenue. He was also shot by a suspect with a rifle who drove off after the shooting.

Another victim told KTLA he narrowly escaped being shot as he spotted a man with a rifle firing off in a Boyle Heights neighborhood on Saturday.

A search is underway for a man suspected in a series of rifle shootings targeting the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights on July 8, 2023. (KTLA)

The victim said a bullet struck his vehicle just as he was pulling in to work at a construction site.

“I’m not really surprised because I have witnessed this before,” said Jose Berberluna, a neighbor. “Somebody did this years ago when they were being chased by a car and they shot them. So in a way, I mind my business and go on with my day.”

“As a business owner, that is pretty scary,” said Wendy Rodriguez, a local resident. “We close up early sometimes. It makes us think, ‘What’s going to happen next?’ It keeps us on our toes and walking on eggshells.”

LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division is investigating the case and working to determine whether the same suspect is responsible for the series of shootings. No further details were released so far.