Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck 66-year-old woman crossing Glendale street

Siranoosh Yousefi, 66, is seen in an undated photo shared by her family.

A 66-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday while crossing a Glendale street.

Security video captured Siranoosh Yousefi walk home from the post office around 4:30 p.m. just before the vehicle struck her on the 500 block of Dryden Street, the Glendale Police Department said. The driver did not stop after hitting her.

Witnesses heard the crash and one called for help. Yousefi is now in the hospital undergoing treatment for her injuries, which include a skull fracture, pelvic fracture and brain bleeds, according to her son, Vehan Amirian.

“The range of emotions that I felt is kind of sickening to my stomach where someone would hit an old woman,” Amirian said.

Police are searching for the driver who struck a woman on Oct. 21, 2020. (Glendale Police Department)

Doctors say Yousefi will be in the hospital for at least a month, Amirian said, and although her family is relieved she’s in stable condition, they’re heartbroken someone would do this to her and leave her on the street.

“Accidents do happen to anybody but if it does happen, pull over. Call 911,” Amirian said. “What if my mom died?”

Detectives are searching for the suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2019 or 2020 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab in dark gray or black.

“She’s a golden hearted person. Everybody in the neighborhood knows her,” Amirian said. “I’ve had family members call me, crying.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 818-548-4911. To remain anonymous, call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers tip line 1-800-222-8477.

Please see the attached surveillance footage of the suspect's vehicle (2019/2020 Dark Chevy Silverado) of the recent hit and run traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Please call (818) 548-4911 with any information; if you would like to remain anonymous, call 1800-222-8477 https://t.co/lLivr3qSoH pic.twitter.com/tb2Me5S17a — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) October 24, 2020