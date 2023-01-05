Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a shopper at the Brea Mall on Thursday.

The victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, said Brea Police.

All suspects were believed to be juveniles, according to the victim.

One suspect brandished a firearm while another pulled out a knife, authorities said.

The robbers took the woman’s purse and shopping bags before hopping into a getaway car and driving off. A fourth suspect was inside the vehicle awaiting the thieves, officers said.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a newer model dark gray sedan with tinted windows.

Police have released a sketch of one alleged suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Darnell at 714-990-7614 or email NathanD@cityofbrea.net.