Police search for killer after man found stabbed to death in his Inglewood clothing store

Police pleaded for tips Wednesday to solve the killing of a man found stabbed to death in his Inglewood clothing store.

John Allen Leigh appears in a photo released by the Inglewood Police Department on Feb. 26, 2020.

John Allen Leigh, 57, had already died by the time officers arrived to his business located at 1100 North La Brea Avenue on Jan. 25, according to the Inglewood Police Department. The address belongs to a strip mall with restaurants, a construction business and other stores but it’s unclear which one was owned by Leigh.

He died from a stab wound to the chest, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Authorities have not given other details on the circumstances surrounding his death.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available to those with tips leading to an arrest and conviction, police said. Anyone with information or questions can reach Homicide Detective Milchovich at 310-412-5191.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.