Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a female teenager while she was out jogging Friday morning in Culver City, the Culver City Police Department said.

The incident happened on July 30 at around 10 a.m. when police responded to the call of an assault in the area of National Boulevard and Wesley Street.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was out running north on the bike path alongside National Boulevard when she said she noticed the man riding his bicycle behind her.

The man is described as a Hispanic male with short black hair, thin build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and camouflage sweatpants on a black bike, police said.

The man seemed to be intently watching her, while one of his hands was in his pants, possibly committing a lewd act, a news release from the department said.

The victim became scared and attempted to run away when she was hit in the head with an unknown object. She fell to the ground and momentarily lost consciousness, the release said.

When she regained consciousness, she saw the suspect ride away north onto National Boulevard. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening head injury.

It was unclear what type of weapon was used on the victim.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.