Indecent exposure suspect caught on security camera on July 24, 2022 in this image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Police are searching for a man accused of exposing his private parts while at a department store in Santa Ana.

Video released by the Santa Ana Police shows the man walking around the store.

Police say on July 24, 2022, around 6:36 p.m. the suspect followed an adult victim into a public men’s bathroom.

While inside, the victim says the suspect got down on his knees and exposed his genitals from underneath the bathroom stall partition.

The victim ran out of the bathroom and alerted store security who contacted the police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a Reebok graphic, dark-colored pants and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lopez at 714-245-8367 or email DiegoLopez@santa-ana.org.