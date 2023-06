Isabella Fuller, 12, in a photo from the Ventura Police Department.

A missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared in Ventura on Thursday was found safe on Friday night.

At the time, Isabella Fuller, 12, was last seen near Clinton and Telephone around 1 p.m., according to the Ventura Police Department.

“Isabella has been safely located and reunited with her family,” police said in a statement.

Fuller is a 6th-grade student at the Ventura Unified School District.

No further details were released surrounding her discovery and return home.